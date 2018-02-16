Study Reveals Disparities For Minority and Women Owned Businesses in the State

The study did find some disparities for women and minority owned businesses.

DULUTH, Minn.- The state of Minnesota and eight local government agencies are examining how they can level the playing field for minority and women owned businesses.

The purpose of the 2017 Minnesota Joint Disparity Study is to take a closer look at whether minority and women owned firms face discrimination and ways to address it.

Results of the study were talked about today in Duluth.

The Minnesota Department of Administration initiated the nearly two year study.

Some of the participating agencies include the City of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MN DOT).

The study did find some disparities for women and minority owned businesses.

“We wanted to help the different entities understand what they can do to open as many doors as possible as well as build capacity of these businesses to be as strong as possible and participate in public sector procurement along with large firms,” said Dave Keen of Keen Independent Research.

This is the largest study the agency has conducted.

The study looked at the advancement opportunities in the construction, professional services and several other industries in Minnesota.

The Department of Administration will use the results to show the disparities that need to be eliminated within the state.

“When we are able to invite more businesses into the public contracting space then we’re able to have more competition,” said Alice Roberts-Davis. “There’s more innovation and we end up with a better end product when we have more businesses competing for contracts.”

Researchers also found more businesses owned by persons with disabilities and veterans are needed in the state.

Researchers are asking for public comment to learn if results from the study are things they’ve experienced or if they have any recommendations.

The other participating agencies were: Hennepin County, Metropolitan Airports Commission, Metropolitan Council, Mosquito Control District, Minnesota State and the City of Saint Paul.

Click here to view the reports.