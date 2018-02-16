UMD Hosts Pruning Workshop to Save the Trees

Pruning removes dead or dying branches and is considered preventative maintenance for trees.

DULUTH, Minn. – Taking care of trees is not easy even for professionals.

That’s why the Third Annual North East Minnesota pruning workshop was held at University of Minnesota Duluth.

The workshop brings training experience and knowledge to the Northland about working with different sized trees.

“The sooner we can start maintaining our urban forest the better,” said Research Fellow Chad Giblin. “So if we’re planting new trees to replace those that are lost due to storms, emerald ash borer, dutch elm disease, you name it. We want to start maintaining those trees right from day one.”

Attendees were hands on by climbing the trees with their pruning shoes, shears and gear.

“Not really waiting until 10–15 years later because then the cost to the tree and the cost to our municipal and private resources is much greater, so it’s all about proactive management,” said Giblin.

Many arborists and parks workers from around the Northland attended the workshop.