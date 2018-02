Yeti Tour Tomorrow

Snowmobile Ride Raises Funds for March of Dimes

DULUTH, Minn.-If you like snowmobiling, a special fundraiser being held tomorrow is something that may fit your need for speed.

Beginning at 9 a.m. a snowmobile ride will begin at Sunset Bar and Grill to raise money for the March of Dimes.

A celebration of the event will also begin at 6 p.m. at the Sunset.

To find out more about the event, visit this website.