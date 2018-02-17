Duluth Police Department Accepting Applications for Citizen Police Academy

25 People Will Be Accepted to 2018 Class, Participants Learn What Police Do on a Daily Basis

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is accepting applications for their 2018 Citizen Police Academy.

The free academy is open to anyone but precedence in the twenty-five person class will be given to people who live or work in Duluth.

Attendees will learn what the Police Department does on a daily basis with classes in use of force, narcotics enforcement, and different kinds of investigations.

“I had one participant one year basically tell me that she had a general mistrust of the police department and after the eleven weeks, she came up to me and said it was very, very informative, I learned a lot, and I’ve changed my mind as to the way I feel,” said Mike Peterson, an investigator with the Duluth Police Department and the Citizen Police Academy organizer.

The academy will be taught Wednesday nights from March 14th until May 30th.