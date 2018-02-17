Duluth Police Department Accepting Applications for Citizen Police Academy

25 People Will Be Accepted to 2018 Class, Participants Learn What Police Do on a Daily Basis
Andrew Kirov

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is accepting applications for their 2018 Citizen Police Academy.

The free academy is open to anyone but precedence in the twenty-five person class will be given to people who live or work in Duluth.

Attendees will learn what the Police Department does on a daily basis with classes in use of force, narcotics enforcement, and different kinds of investigations.

“I had one participant one year basically tell me that she had a general mistrust of the police department and after the eleven weeks, she came up to me and said it was very, very informative, I learned a lot, and I’ve changed my mind as to the way I feel,” said Mike Peterson, an investigator with the Duluth Police Department and the Citizen Police Academy organizer.

The academy will be taught Wednesday nights from March 14th until May 30th.

You Might Like