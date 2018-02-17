Snowmobile Season Picking Up on the North Shore

Snowmobilers Say Trails Are Well Groomed

FINLAND, Minn. – Snowmobile season is picking up along the North Shore.

Snowmobilers tell us the trails are well groomed and, after a slow start to the season, winter sports tourists are flocking to businesses across Northern Minnesota.

“Summer is good but if we have an equally as good winter, that’s twice as good of business. So, yes, it’s important to us to have snowmobilers,” said Bonnie Tikkanen, owner of the 4 Seasons Supper Club in Finland. “The locals keep us going but we need the little extra boost too.”

Riders say a little more snow would be great to cover up some of the rocks out there. We may be getting that snow over the next few days.