Volunteers Give Damiano Center A Facelift

Home Depot donated painting supplies and Zenith Bookstore will donate books.

DULUTH, Minn. – A fresh coat of paint can go a long way and the kids kitchen at the Damiano Center in Duluth is getting a new look because of it.

Volunteers rolled up their sleeves and began phase one of a three part project.

The renovations are part of the Leadership Duluth Program giving back to the community.

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s soccer team and other volunteers worked to make the kitchen space better for local kids to use.

“We hope that when they come in here it’ll be a safe space with some healthy food and just a new clean, bright environment that they can spend some time in after school, read some books and entertain each other,” said Volunteer Dale Hoff.

The final phases includes adding the cabinets and a grand opening set for early May.