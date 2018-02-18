Duluth’s ‘Spin Collective’ Heating Up for Summer Shows

Group Puts on Awe-Inspiring Performances with Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a chilly winter, but there’s a group in Duluth that’s warming some events up with awe-inspiring feats performing with fire.

You can see them at many different events around town.

Now the Spin Collective is ramping up the heat, getting ready for a Homegrown Music Festival performance.

The Spin Collective has been entertaining Duluth for the past ten years and the seven member group is spending this spring putting together some new routines.

The group performs with real fire.

They do spinning, hula hooping, and work with staffs and swords.

Every year, they put on a a show at the Homegrown Music Festival and for All Souls Night. Plus, they play weddings and fundraisers throughout the summer.

Group members say the Spin Collective is great for audiences of all ages.

“The way that little kids respond to fire is always with awe on their face like wow, oh my gosh,” said group member Jillian Forte. “Adults are like wow, that’s pretty cool, but kids, they just light up and are in awe of it.”

The group sometimes accepts new members, training them first to provide fire safety during shows, then working them into the routines.

They say each performer brings their own special talents to the shows.

“I’ll be standing backstage when it’s not my turn and just forget that I’m part of the show and think the show is really-I’m like wow, and then I’m like oh, I’ve got to on next, so it’s kind of a beautiful thing,” said group member Aleasha Hladilek.

The group has been practicing every other week, preparing for Homegrown. You can catch them perform at the Minnesota Power Plaza on Saturday, May 5th.