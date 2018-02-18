Final Ski and Snowboard Races of the Season Held at Chester Bowl

Races Also Marked the Fiftieth Anniversary of a Sponsorship from the Duluth Kiwanis Club

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday was the final ski and snowboard race of the year at Chester Bowl in Duluth.

Kids of all ages flew down the hill, testing their skills, and pushing themselves to the limit.

Today also marked the fiftieth anniversary of the races being sponsored by Duluth’s Kiwanis Club.

“I grew up skiing here, my kids grew up skiing here, so it’s just a great day in Duluth to be out enjoying the outdoors and the weather,” said Gary Madison, President of the Duluth Kiwanis Club.

Thanks to the Kiwanis sponsorship, every kid racing at Chester Bowl is presented with a trophy.