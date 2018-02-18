Local Veteran Hopes For A New Way to Experience the Outdoors

The Action Trackchair gives people with limited mobility the freedom to do things on their own.

DULUTH, Minn. – The man you’re about to meet is a veteran that served his country and suffered a serious injury.

But he hasn’t given up and is trying to get a piece of his old life back.

Jim Vandenheuvel is at the Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic with one thing on his mind.

The Army National Guard veteran suffered a massive seizure and two years ago was in a coma. Through it all he never lost his passion.

“He’s a hunter. He’s a fisherman,” said Jim’s wife, Anna. “The wheelchair we have now can barely get through a little snow on the ground.”

Anna, says when he saw this Action Trackchair his face lit up.

“I would recommend it to anybody,” said Jim

So it was only right Jim took it for a spin.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Jim.

The Action Trackchair gives people with limited mobility the freedom to do things on their own.

“We got guys putting hitches on them self–propelled, four foot long lawnmower, cutting the grass after they get a chair; where they couldn’t do that before,” said Sand Pine Pheasant & Action Trackchair Owner Keith Sand. “We have another one that’s got a snow plow. the guys are plowing their own driveway and sidewalks again.”

“Has tilt on there, so you can tilt down forward when you’re going up a hill or down a hill you can tilt forward or back,” said Sand.

For Jim and his family he’ll be able to spend more time with his daughters outside.

“To be able to experience summer with him, winter with him he’d even be able to go watch them sled before he was looking out the window,” said Anna.

Anna says this is the happiest she’s seen her husband and she’s on a mission to have Jim enjoying some of things he loves.

Action Trackchairs start at about 12,500.

If you’d like to help the Vandenheuvel’s visit their GoFundMe page.