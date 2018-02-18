Michelle Lee Kicks Officially Announces Campaign for 8th Congressional District

Congressman Rick Nolan has represented Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District since 2013.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former news anchor Michelle Lee officially made her campaign announcement for the 8th Congressional District.

Lee and some of her supporters were at Fon du Lac Tribal Community College in Cloquet.

She says her 30 years of covering the news will help her focus on the issues like gun control, mining and education.

“I will go to Washington D.C. with the full intention of representing every square mile of this district,” said Lee. “Together we will build a powerful new wave of elected officials that can be the change we all so desperately need.”

Congressman Rick Nolan announced his retirement at the end of his term.

Leah Phifer, Joe Radinovich and Kirsten Kennedy are candidates for the DFL party.

Pete Stauber is the only Republican running.