28th Annual Energy Design Conference & Expo Is Back at the DECC

There will also be mini-sessions at the conference.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a place to learn about the latest and greatest in energy efficient building.

The Energy Design Conference & Expo started today at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) in Duluth.

The three day conference put on by Minnesota Power also covers sustainable designs, renewable energy and best practices.

“Building smart is the right way to go. If you build smart in the beginning you build energy efficiently,” said Minnesota Power Customer Solutions Analyst Amanda Oja. “It’s going to keep paying you back for years to come.”

The conference is in its 28th year, but for the first time will feature electric vehicles.

“Folks just want to get a high level of knowledge of certain technologies. We have a 15 minute session on air source heat pumps, one on solar energy, one on electric vehicles and one on utility incentives,” said Oja. “So it’s kind of our way to get a high level of different technologies”

The exhibition hall and electric vehicle area are free and open to the public.

The conference runs until Feb. 21.