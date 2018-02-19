Bon Iver Manager to Run for Duffy’s Seat

Multiple Democrats Come Forward Against Duffy

WAUSAU, Wis.-The manager of indie folk band Bon Iver is planning to run for the Wisconsin congressional seat currently held by Republican Sean Duffy.

Kyle Frenette is the founder of Middle West Management. He’s managed two-time Grammy award winner Bon Iver and founder Justin Vernon since 2007.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin says Frenette has submitted his candidacy to run as a Democrat for the 7th District to the Federal Elections Commission. Frenette, of Chetek, is expected to make a formal campaign announcement in the next two weeks.

Margaret Engebretson, an attorney from Polk County, announced her candidacy earlier this week. The FEC also lists Allen Campos, of Sheldon, as a candidate for the Democratic nomination.