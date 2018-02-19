Community gym gives children and families a place to play

The Duluth Heights Community Center offers a wide open space for kids of all ages to play

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Heights Community Center is open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, for children and their families to come have a free and safe place to play, with toys and a big open space.

Its open to children of all ages, which volunteers say is a good way to develop social skills.

“It’s fun to watch the big kids be able to accommodate the little kids,” volunteer Hallee Schlangen said. “I think the little kids learn some really great things from the big kids. They learn kindness, respect, inclusivity. It’s a great space. It’s a weekly event and we always look forward to it.”