Dog Sled Classic “Iron Will” Returns to the Northland

Two main train characters in the movie, Car Northland and Steam Engine were on display.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Depot in Duluth hosted a special movie viewing event on this President’s Day.

It was the 1994 winter dog sled classic movie “Iron Will” being shown.

“Iron Will” is based on a true story and was filmed right here in the Northland.

Junior musher Julia Cross recently competed in the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

The movie inspired her to make the best out of any situation while racing.

Cross says she sees similarities to herself in “Iron Will” and wants to help aspiring sled dog racers.

“I learned about sled dogs and they had sled dogs. I got to stand on the back of the runners. I got to go for a sled ride,” said Cross. “It’s a lot of the same thing. I want to help other kids find what they want to do and follow what they want to do and follow their dreams.”

Cross is in her fourth year of racing.

She won the sportsmanship award at this year’s John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.