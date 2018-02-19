Families Enjoy Big Snowfall Outside

Schools Were Out, So Kids Hit the Slopes at Mont Du Lac Resort

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A lot of snow has fallen in Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, and some decided to get out and enjoy it.

All this fresh snow makes for some great times out at ski and tubing hills across the Northland.

“Oh yeah, every day. I love to shred this every day, man,” said snowboarder Ethan Snyder

With schools out for Presidents Day, the slopes at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior were filled with students and others enjoying the winter wonderland.

“It’s snowing all over so why not come out and tube when you’re getting the snow?” asked tuber Felix Powell.

It was a perfect day for families to spend together in the fresh air.

“It’s really fun to just be out here with him and hanging out and I have a little motion sickness, so it’s a little scary sometimes, but it’s good,” said Joanna Walters while tubing with her son.

Winter sports need a thick layer of snow and athletes can’t get enough.

“Snowboarding. I absolutely love to snowboard, I commit to it every weekend. It’s just a thing I do,” said Snyder.

For them, no blizzard can drop enough of the white stuff.

“It’s fun, sometimes you fall off your tube and you go flying through the snow and it’s a real thrill,” said Powell.

Some locals might take snow for granted but the Williams family, who recently moved from Texas, has been soaking it up.

“He gets excited, when it starts to melt he gets upset, so he roots for it a lot,” said Jessy Williams about her son, Joseph.

But even they know Northland winters can be tough to handle.

“Back in Texas we want it to snow because we don’t ever see it but once every four years but here it’s kind of like after about three or four months I feel like good night is it still snowing?” asked Edgar Williams.

It’s a long season so, as everyone out a Mont du Lac would tell you, you’d better make the most of it.