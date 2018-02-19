Lucky Charms Introduces Unicorn Marshmallow

The white unicorn confection will be first new marshmallow in nearly 10 years.

To some, dreams can come true. According to General Mills, the white unicorn with blue and purple accents is the first based on input from children.

Golden Valley, Minn. – A unicorn is now the most recent addition to Lucky Charms’ marshmallow lineup. General Mills has been producing Lucky Charms for over 50 years. The oat and marshmallow cereal has seen many shapes come and go over that time period. It has also been available in different variations including chocolate, breakfast bars, and even an ice cream shake flavor at Burger King for short time in 2017.

Lucky Charms will continue to feature a collection of magical icons such as hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows, red balloons and now magical unicorns. The gold hourglass marshmallow, which has been in the marshmallow blend for 10 years, will disappear from cereal boxes as the magical unicorn takes it’s place.

According to the company, the white unicorn with blue and purple accents is the first based on input from children. The company is also rolling out Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes.