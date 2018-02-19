North Branch Mayor Joins Race For 8th Congressional District

Kennedy is a single mother of five and has a masters in advocacy and political leadership from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – The list of candidates vying for Congressman Rick Nolan’s 8th Congressional District seat is getting longer.

North Branch Mayor Kirsten Kennedy is among those seeking the DFL nomination.

After speaking to her family, Kennedy says this is the right time to run.

When asked how can she represent people that live so far away from her North Branch home Kennedy says it’s possible.

“I felt like I could take what I’ve done as mayor and the lessons learned and having to deal with people that I work for on a day to day basis understandably to a much larger geographic area and take that to Washington D.C. and take that across lines to get things done,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says she’d find a place to rent and divide her time between the northern and southern part of the district.

Congressman Rick Nolan announced his retirement at the end of his term.

Leah Phifer and Joe Radinovich are candidates for the DFL party.

Pete Stauber is the only Republican running.