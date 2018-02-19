Northalnders dig way out of snow as it falls

Kevin Bowditch actually likes it

DULUTH, Minn. – With the snow piling up pretty nicely, people have been shoveling away on this President’s Day.

Digging out, clearing pathways, all common as the snow just hasn’t let up for some. And for Northlander Kevin Bowditch, it’s no big thing. He actually likes all this snow.

“It’s just kind of something to do. I enjoy shoveling. Always have,” Bowditch said. “I always grew up shoveling with my dad. I just enjoy coming out here and thinking about stuff.”

Of course, keeping those sidewalks clear from snow an ice keeps everyone from wiping out on the ground. It also helps you avoid a ticket, since it’s the law and all.