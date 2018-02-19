School Closings and Delays for Tuesday 2-20-18

Closings and delays for Tuesday, 2-20-18

CLOSINGS:

  • Ashland, WI School District and all evening school activities
  • Duluth Public Schools Key Zone Program
  • Lake Superior College
  • Lake Superior School District
  • Maple Northwestern School in Maple, WI
  • Proctor School District
  • South Shore Schools
  • Superior, WI School District and all evening school activities
  • Superior Cathedral School and pre-school
  • University of Wisconsin – Superior
  • Watersmeet, MI Township School

2-HR DELAY:

  • Carlton School District
  • Cloquet School District
  • Esko Schools
  • Northwood Schools, Minong, WI
  • Winter School District

