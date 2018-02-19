School Closings and Delays for Tuesday 2-20-18
Closings and delays for Tuesday, 2-20-18
CLOSINGS:
- Ashland, WI School District and all evening school activities
- Duluth Public Schools Key Zone Program
- Lake Superior College
- Lake Superior School District
- Maple Northwestern School in Maple, WI
- Proctor School District
- South Shore Schools
- Superior, WI School District and all evening school activities
- Superior Cathedral School and pre-school
- University of Wisconsin – Superior
- Watersmeet, MI Township School
2-HR DELAY:
- Carlton School District
- Cloquet School District
- Esko Schools
- Northwood Schools, Minong, WI
- Winter School District