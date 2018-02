Snow Emergency Declared in Washburn

A snow emergency has also been declared in Ashland, which began at 12 p.m. and will continue on through tomorrow until city streets are cleared of snow, according to the Ashland mayor’s Facebook page.

“During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all city streets to permit public works snow removal crews the ability to clear snow from streets efficiently and with minimal interference,” Ashland Mayor Debra Lewis said in a statement. “During the snow emergency, plow crews will be scheduled as snowfalls dictate. Residents are requested to honor the public street parking prohibition and be patient while streets and alleys are cleared Monday and Tuesday.”