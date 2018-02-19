Trampled by Turtles Announces Duluth Show

Show Will be at Bayfront Park July 7
Site Staff

DULUTH, Minn.-After announcing last week they are touring again to promote their new album, Duluth-based band Trampled by Turtles has added a Duluth show to its tour.

It will be held in Bayfront Park July 7.

The band’s tour will begin May 4 in St. Paul. May 4 will also be the day they release a new album titled “Life is Good on the Open Road.”

In October of 2016, the band announced they would be taking a hiatus after spending 13 years on the road.

To find out more about their new album and get tickets for upcoming shows, visit this website.

Related Post

Northlanders Celebrate at Twin Ports Thanksgiving ...
CSS Football Team Raising Funds for Childhood Canc...
Animal Answers: Microchipping Month
Solve Entertainment to Open New Location and Escap...

You Might Like