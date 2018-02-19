Yeti Tour Promoting Awareness for Health Babies

The tour is in its eighth year and raises funds for the March of Dimes to prevent premature birth and infant mortality.

DULUTH, Minn. – One Northland woman is making it her personal mission to promote healthy babies.

Kelly Alvar began the Yeti Tour to honor her sons that passed away.

The top prize for this year’s raffle was an Arctic Cat sled.

Organizers say it’s something people look forward to every year.

“It’s kind of neat to hear, oh the Yeti Tour. Yeah, I’ve heard of that,” said Alvar. “I just think that it really brings people together and people that just want to do good and for moms and babies everywhere.”

About 50 riders were still out on the trails when we stopped by. The ride is almost 150 miles long.