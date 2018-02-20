10-Year-Old Duluth Boy Celebrates Life, Stars in Movie

DULUTH, Minn. – Attention horror movie fans: Soon you’ll have a chance to see a local film project starring a young boy whose dying wish is to be in a scary movie.

Ten-year-old Dexter Ojeda has a rare form of cancer for which there is no cure. He’s not been given much time to live, but he’s celebrating his life by checking off items on his bucket list. The crew filmed a scene for the movie Tuesday at Laura Mac Arthur elementary school.

Dexter is a big horror movie fan and says being in one is “the best thing he’s ever done.”

“It’s super fun, its nerve–racking sometimes, other times it’s kind of relaxing sometimes too,” Dexter said.

The movie is being produced by the local group death calm studios. The director, Brandon Cole, says the unique part of this project for him is how much the community has come forward to help make this bucket list item a reality by donating local resources. He also says Dexter is a very talented movie actor.

Cole said, “Anytime I work with actors, especially child actors with little experience I wonder how much I’ll have to coach. From the first time he stepped on set last Friday and read his lines, I knew I’m not going to have to push him hard. He takes right too it, and knows what he’s doing.

The working title of the movie is “the Dexter project.” They’re keeping the plot of the movie under wraps, but hope to have a big community premiere in about a month so Dexter and his family will be able to attend the big night.

