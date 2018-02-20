Attorney Admits he Lied to Mueller’s Federal Agents

Alex van der Zwaan says he lied about his interactions with Rick Gates and Paul Manafort.

Alex van der Zwaan, second from left, arrives at Federal District Court in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Van der Zwaan has been accused of lying to investigators about his interactions with Rick Gates, who was indicted last year along with Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman, on charges of conspiracy to launder money and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – An attorney for a prominent law firm is pleading guilty to lying to federal authorities about his interactions with a former Trump campaign associate. The charge does not involve election meddling or relate to the Trump campaign’s operations.

Alex van der Zwaan is entering the plea in federal court in Washington where he is admitting to lying to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators about his interactions with Rick Gates. Gates is a former aide on President Donald Trump’s campaign and a longtime associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Gates was indicted last year along with Paul Manafort on charges of conspiracy to launder money and acting as an unregistered foreign agent. A charging document filed in federal court in Washington accuses Van der Zwaan of lying to investigators about his interactions with Rick Gates.

The law firm where Van der Zwaan used to work says it fired him last year and has been cooperating with authorities. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP issued a statement Tuesday after news broke that Van der Zwaan had been charged with lying to investigators.