Cloquet Police Seeking Help Identifying Woman

CLOQUET, Minn – The Cloquet Police Department is looking to identify the woman shown in the photo and talk to her regarding the theft of a purse at L&M today. The woman left in a red Ford Focus with an unknown license plate.

If you know the identity of this woman, you are asked to contact the Cloquet PD at 218.879.1247, or send them a private message on Facebook.