Electric Vehicles Hit the Floor at Energy Design Conference & Expo

Some electric vehicles can be fully charged in about 30 minutes.

DULUTH, Minn. – Day two of the Energy Design Conference & Expo in Duluth went into high gear with electric vehicles on display at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Inside of the electrification of transportation room were four fully electric and three plug in hybrid vehicles.

From a Tesla to a Chevy Volt, these electric powered vehicles may be just what you need if you’re looking to be more energy efficient.

“One of the benefits of having a humongous battery inside them is that it adds quite a bit of weight to the vehicle and offers better traction,” said Minnesota Power Customer Solutions Analyst Pam Schmitt. “They have a really low center of gravity and provide safety.”

The distance a vehicle can go on a single charge is affected by outside temperatures and the type of model you purchase.