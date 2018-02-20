Lake Superior Zoo Offering Discount for Sledders

This Week the Zoo Will Give $1 Off Coupons for Bringing a Sled to Use on Their Hill

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids off from school this week for winter break can spend their time sledding at the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth.

This week only the zoo is offering one dollar off admission to anyone bringing a sled.

Officials there want to offer families a reason to visit the animals in winter.

“In the winter it’s really special because you kind of feel like a VIP,” said Haley Hedstrom, Director of Marketing and Membership for the Lake Superior Zoo. “There’s not the big crowds, it’s really warmer out and a lot of our animals like our Amur Tiger really enjoy the cold weather because that’s what she’s used to.”

The zoo has special hours this week, open every day from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.