Sectional Hockey: East Dominates Rematch, Broncos Stun Hunters

Duluth East blanks Grand Rapids, International Falls wins double OT thriller over Duluth Denfeld

Section 7A semi-finals are set for Friday night, both games at Amsoil Arena.

#1 Hermantown vs. #5 Int. Falls at 6pm

#2 Greenway vs. #3 Virginia at 8pm

7AA Section Semi-Finals Saturday night at Amsoil Arena.

#1 Duluth East vs. #5 Duluth Marshall at 6pm

#2 Andover vs. #3 Elk River at 8pm