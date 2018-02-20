Special Report: Beauty On The Ice

Will The Apostle Islands Ice Caves Open This year?

Despite a frigid winter, the hugely popular Apostle Island Ice Caves are still not open or accessible.

The frozen sea caves attract thousands of visitors when they are accessible.

The last time people were able to see them on foot was in 2015.

In a special report, FOX 21 heads out on the ice with the Park Rangers in charge of checking the ice to see the problematic conditions this winter.

“We love the ice caves and we want people to see them, but we definitely don’t want somebody to get seriously injured or die because of the ice caves,” said Park Ranger Lance Twombly.

The caves are currently closed and not accessible.

Wednesday night at 9 p.m. we’ll take you out on the ice to explain the process behind inspecting the conditions.