Superior School District Selects New Administrator

Amy Starzecki starts her new role on July 1st.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Amy Starzecki has been the assistant superintendent of Duluth public schools since 2015. Before that, she worked in the Floodwood and Deer River school districts.

Starzecki says she is excited to get to work in superior and will spend the next several months transitioning into her new role.

“I’m currently just trying to figure out what are the strengths and the needs of the district and so as I start working with staff, interviewing staff, listening to staff, just try to gather more information about the Superior District and where they currently think is going well and where they think are areas to focus on for growth,” said Starzecki.

