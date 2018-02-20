UMD Police Department Host Active Shooter Training Session

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD faculty and staff underwent an active shooter training session on Tuesday.

The UMD Dolice Department hosts this training session at least once a year to keep UMD faculty and staff updated on ways to stay safe should a shooter do harm on campus.

“Us as a police department, this is something that we plan for, something that we train for continually,” UMD Police Chief Sean Huls said. “We feel that we’re prepared. But at the same time, we want to train and have our community also think about it, and have a plan should the unthinkable happen.”

The session is held in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which provides much of the lesson.