‘Children of the Holocaust’ Playing at UW-Superior

Original Play by Kathy Laakso Teaches the Horrors of the Holocaust

SUPERIOR, Wis. – An original play about the horrors of the holocaust is being performed at UW-Superior.

“Children of the Holocaust” was written and directed by Northland native Kathy Laakso.

The forty-minute show tells the true stories of various people affected by the 1940s genocide in Europe.

Wednesday, Superior High School students were able to watch a special showing of the play.

“I believe theatre is a wonderful tool to teach,” said Kathy Laakso. “You can read and you can imagine but once you put people up there, they’re suddenly real people. They’re three dimensional and it becomes more real.”

“I hope they take away emotion and understanding and empathy for people who are bullied, who are discriminated against, not only globally or regionally but locally,” added Laakso.

You can see “Children of the Holocaust” at UWS. Performances are Friday, February 23rd and Saturday, February 24th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 25th at 2:00 p.m.