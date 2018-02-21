Fatal Ironwood Fire Considered Suspicious

Massive Plumes Of Smoke Closes Area Schools

UPDATE:

IRONWOOD, Mich. – A fire that took the life of one person in Ironwood, Michigan is now being called suspicious, according to officials.

The fire destroyed a building that consisted of one business and multiple apartments.

The fire started at about 2 a.m.. Wednesday.

Three people were rescued from the 2nd and 3rd floor windows by first responders.

Crews were still working Wednesday night to completely extinguishing every area of the structure before investigators can confirm whether there are any other victims.

IRONWOOD, Mich.-According to reports from Ironwood Mich., one person has died in a fire that started at about 2 a.m. at 102 E. Aurora St. – further injuries are also being investigated.

Schools in the Ironwood area also closed a few hours ago, due to the poor air quality due to the fire which ripped through a two-story building in the downtown area.

The structure sits next to the Chief Oil Company building. Chelsi’s Corner was a business on the first floor – it serves as a clothing store. There were multiple apartments above.