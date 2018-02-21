Floodwaters Threaten Midwest

Late Winter or Early Spring - Flood warnings are in effect from Texas to Ohio.
The Associated Press

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) – Crews are using boats to help northern Indiana residents amid flooding from melting snow and heavy rain moving across the Midwest.  Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese said Wednesday that about 19 people had been evacuated from homes in low-lying residential areas. He says sandbags are being made available.

The Elkhart Truth newspaper reports that the mayor says the city hasn’t seen such flooding “in the last 45 years,” the result of rain and melting snow combining to swell rivers in the area.

Crews in central Arkansas rescued 17 students after a school bus drove off the road and got stuck in floodwaters. In Arkansas, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says the bus became stuck Wednesday morning in a rural part of North Little Rock. No one was hurt.

Some residents along the Muskegon River are being urged to leave their homes as floodwaters rise in parts of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.  In mid-Michigan, heavy rains caused flooding that prompted schools to close Wednesday. A flood warning is in effect into Thursday and numerous roads are closed.

Flood warnings are in effect Wednesday across several states, spanning from Texas to Ohio. The storm system has also brought snow and ice to some states.

