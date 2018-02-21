Floodwaters Threaten Midwest

Late Winter or Early Spring - Flood warnings are in effect from Texas to Ohio.

1/7 Sarah Poorman looks on as emergency personnel rescue a stranded motorist on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Niles, Mich. Sandbags are holding back floodwaters in parts of Michigan as a storm sweeps across the Midwest and Great Plains, bringing heavy rains, snow and ice. (Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via AP)

2/7 Emergency crews help evacuate residents Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Elkhart, Ind. Crews are using boats to help northern Indiana residents amid flooding from melting snow and heavy rain moving across the Midwest. (Becky Malewitz /South Bend Tribune via AP)

3/7 Carol Schmidt lifts a sandbag before placing it in front of her front door Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Janesville, Wis. Rain, sleet and snow has closed schools and caused flooding concerns in Wisconsin. (Angela Major/The Janesville Gazette via AP)

4/7 A St. Joseph County Highway departartment worker places a recycling bin on a street in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. A storm system stretched from Texas to the Great Lakes states and forced some schools to close. The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, North Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Flood warnings were in effect in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan with flood watches in Texas and Arkansas. (Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via AP)

5/7 A mobile home is seen destroyed after a tornado struck an area outside Joshua, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Two weak tornadoes have hit North Texas, demolishing at least one mobile home and damaging about a dozen others in the rural area near Joshua and damaging the roofs of homes in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto. (Jessica Pounds/Cleburne Times-Review via AP)

6/7 High flood waters caused several motorists to become stuck on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Flint, Mich. High water from storm flooding closed roads in Michigan. (Bronte Wittpenn/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

7/7 A dirt truck plows through water, passing by two cars rendered unreachable by tow trucks after driving too deep into the the flooded street caused by heavy overnight rainfall on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 in Flint, Mich. Sandbags are holding back floodwaters in parts of Michigan as a storm sweeps across the Midwest and Great Plains, bringing heavy rains, snow and ice. (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) – Crews are using boats to help northern Indiana residents amid flooding from melting snow and heavy rain moving across the Midwest. Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese said Wednesday that about 19 people had been evacuated from homes in low-lying residential areas. He says sandbags are being made available.

The Elkhart Truth newspaper reports that the mayor says the city hasn’t seen such flooding “in the last 45 years,” the result of rain and melting snow combining to swell rivers in the area.

Crews in central Arkansas rescued 17 students after a school bus drove off the road and got stuck in floodwaters. In Arkansas, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says the bus became stuck Wednesday morning in a rural part of North Little Rock. No one was hurt.

Some residents along the Muskegon River are being urged to leave their homes as floodwaters rise in parts of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. In mid-Michigan, heavy rains caused flooding that prompted schools to close Wednesday. A flood warning is in effect into Thursday and numerous roads are closed.

Flood warnings are in effect Wednesday across several states, spanning from Texas to Ohio. The storm system has also brought snow and ice to some states.