The Great Cabbage Giveaway

The Food Farm has been serving the Duluth Community since 1975.

DULUTH, Minn.- One organization is helping Northlanders put locally sourced food on the table during the winter time.

The Food Farm gaveaway free cabbage at Zeitgeist Arts Cafe. The Great Cabbage Giveaway gives people an opportunity to connect with the farmers who grow their food.

“So often you connect with your farmer through the food you eat, which is great,” Food Farm co owner Annie Dugan said. “But this is a way to meet and talk to the people who are doing that hard work to grow your food.”

The food farm is a community supported farm giving produce to 400 families in the Duluth area. To become a member visit Food Farm.