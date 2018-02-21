Mirage Upset No.3 Red Wing to Stay Alive in State Tourney

ST.PAUL, Minn- Proctor/Hermantown upset No. 3 seed Red Wing (23-5-0) 3-1 on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center in the Class 1A girls’ hockey state tournament.

Mariah Haedrich scored first, Megan Madill 2nd to give the Mirage a 2-0 lead heading into the 3rd period. Junior Dehli Heikes scored an empty-net goal with 1:49 to play to put it away. Goaltender Ryan Gray made 23 saves on the day.

Proctor/ Hermantown will face No.2 Breck Friday at 11:00 A.M. at the Xcel Energy Center