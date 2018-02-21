Pet Program Helping UMD Students With Stress

Animal Allies, UMD Employee Health and Wellness Program, KUMD and other organizations sponsor the Pet Away Worry and Stress Program.

DULUTH, Minn. – Miniature horses, dogs and cats all made a visit to University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) for a Pet Away Worry and Stress Program.

The event happens once a month on campus.

It’s said to help students relieve some stress from all of their studying.

Students say wellness and health isn’t just a physical thing, it’s mental as well.

“Mental health is such an important role in just your overall well–being,” said UMD Student Brittany Thibert. “So I think having all the animals: cats, dogs and horses, I feel like it just really helps take a lot of that stress away that students are experiencing.

Volunteers tell us freshman mostly stop by since they live in the dorms and can’t have pets living with them.