Pet Program Helping UMD Students With Stress

Animal Allies, UMD Employee Health and Wellness Program, KUMD and other organizations sponsor the Pet Away Worry and Stress Program.
Haydee Clotter

DULUTH, Minn. – Miniature horses, dogs and cats all made a visit to University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) for a Pet Away Worry and Stress Program.

The event happens once a month on campus.

It’s said to help students relieve some stress from all of their studying.

Students say wellness and health isn’t just a physical thing, it’s mental as well.

“Mental health is such an important role in just your overall well–being,” said UMD Student Brittany Thibert. “So I think having all the animals: cats, dogs and horses, I feel like it just really helps take a lot of that stress away that students are experiencing.

Volunteers tell us freshman mostly stop by since they live in the dorms and can’t have pets living with them.

You Might Like