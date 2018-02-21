Two Level 3 Predatory Offenders Moving to Hibbing

Public Notification Meeting to be held tomorrow, February 22, 2018 at 6 PM.

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police Department will be holding a Community Notification Meeting tomorrow, February 22, 2018 at 6 PM. The meeting will be held in the Little Theater located on the lower level of the Hibbing Memorial Building 400 East 23rd Street.

This meeting is to inform the public that two Level 3 Predatory Offenders are moving into Hibbing. Paige has moved into Hibbing as of February 20, 2018, and Drift will be moving into Hibbing on March 7, 2018.

The two offenders are:

Royce Anthony Drift DOB: 01/29/1984

Timothy Davide Paige DOB: 12/27/1987