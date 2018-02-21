UMD Hosts Familiar Foe in WCHA Playoffs

Bulldogs Host Bemidji State

DULUTH, Minn- For the 3rd time in 4 years. the UMD Womens’ hockey team will face off with Bemidji State in the WCHA playoffs. UMD secured home ice this past weekend with a sweep over Minnesota State. Hopefully that’s the difference maker as neither UMD or Bemidji has earned back to back wins against one another this season.

Head Coach Maura Crowell saying, “Shot selection, creativity in our offensive schemes, good entry plays things like that. And i think puck possession will be big, that will be a challenge because they’re big strong kids.”