UMD Mens’ Hockey Seeks Consistency Vs. WMU

Bulldogs Swept Miami-Ohio Last Weekend

DULUTH, Minn- A trip to No.17 Western Michigan on tap for UMD this weekend. The Bulldogs are closer to where they want to be after a sweep over Miami-Ohio last weekend, but Head Coach Scott Sandelin still worried about consistency heading forward.

“The lesson is you have to learn to sustain a high level of play over two games, not one.”

Freshman froward Danny Richards adds, “We know what we’ve got going this weekend, they’re going to be intense so we have to match that. It’s a hard building to play in so we just have to bring it.”