Board & Brush Opens in Duluth

Owners say you don't need to be an artist to create the fun pieces.

DULUTH, Minn.- One new business in town is asking you to gather your friends and grab a paint brush.

The Board and Brush Duluth was packed for the grand opening night on Thursday. The studio has over 200 designs from holiday decorations to family.

The owner says you don’t even need to be artistic.

“It;s really fun, it’s something you can do all year round,” owner Kristen Sawyer said. “Everybody can pick their own sign, you don’t need to do the same thing all at once.”

Participants say the class is different than other group painting classes.

Wine and beer are provided as well as all the supplies.

You can join a session by yourself or with a group. For more information visit Board & Brush Duluth.