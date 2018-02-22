Cloquet Area Alternative Education Program Earns School of the Year Award

A principal of an alternative school in Hinckley nominated the Cloquet Area Alternative Education Program.

CLOQUET, Minn – The Cloquet Area Alternative Education Program just received a top honor.

It was recognized as the 2018 Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs school of the year.

There are more than 400 alternative schools across the state.

Program Principal Connie Hyde says this award sheds a positive light on how people see students at alternative schools.

For the last two years faculty and staff have been trained on restorative practices.

“As you can see, we’re an alternative school,” said Hyde. “You notice how quiet it is. there’s 90 students kids on this floor, but the children themselves want an environment that feels safe and they want to be a part of that and have ownership in it. restorative processes and practices have led us to that.”

The school held a ceremony earlier this week to congratulate everyone for this recognition.