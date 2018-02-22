Cloquet Public School District Names New Superintendent

Ken Scarbrough is the current superintendent of the Cloquet Public School District.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Public School District has named it’s new superintendent.

He may be a familiar face to some.

Michael Cary, the current director of curriculum and instruction with Duluth Public Schools will begin his new role in July.

The School Board worked with a consultant and narrowed it down to three candidates before selecting Cary.

The selection process included a three hour interview with several committees.

“The community was looking at it from what kind of things do you bring to our children?” said Education Minnesota Cloquet Union President Jeannete Olson. “What kind of ideas do you bring to our district that’s maybe new or different, or enhance what we already have.”

School staff members say they are pleased to have a new superintendent in place before the current superintendent retires.