Field Day Held at Gary-New Duluth Recreation Center

Center is Located at 801 101st Ave. W.

DULUTH, Minn.-The Gary-New Duluth Center got in the outdoor spirit today by hosting a field day.

It was all meant to get kids more interested in outdoor activities at the center, while also getting the word out about all they do.

Demonstrations included snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, and of course s’more making.

Much of the programming at the center is run by the YMCA.

“Here at the G and D Rec Center we hope this is going to be the epicenter for outdoors recreation, community programs in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood and we’re trying to get even the East Duluth folks to come out here to take part in what we’re doing,” said Harrison French, director of YMCA for the Gary location.

