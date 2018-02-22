Garage and Vehicle Heavily Damaged in Superior Fire

Incident Happened at 1313 Cypress Avenue

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A garage fire in Superior at about 1 p.m. today at 1313 Cypress Ave., left no one injured.

Upon arrival fire crews found a two-stall detached garage with heavy smoke and fire visible from the structure.

Superior Fire Department crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but the structure and contents, which included one vehicle, were heavily damaged. The fire started in the engine compartment of the vehicle.

Damage was estimated at $25,000.