Hailey Sault Ranked One of the Best Places to Work in the U.S.

Inside Hailey Sault is a ping pong table and a workout room.

DULUTH, Minn. – A national magazine says one of the best places to work in the whole country just so happens to be right here in Duluth.

Outside Magazine recently ranked marketing agency Hailey Sault the 15th best place to work in the United States.

The health marketing firm is located on the top floor of the Dewitt-Seitz Building.

The community was invited to tour the space and learn more about why Hailey Sault is considered such a great place to work.

Hailey Sault has 23 employees and one of them nominated the company.

“We’re very purpose driven. From the time we bought the company, we sat with the staff and talked about why do we come to work every day?” said Chief Creative Officer Marsha Hystead. “Like what is it that we do that drives us, and it’s to create a healthy world. Everything we do, all of the work we do has to lend itself to creating a healthy world.”

Hailey Sault was named after its business partners favorite cities in Idaho and France.

“It’s the values. We have a brand position that we believe in better and we mean that,” said Hystead. “We want to be better at our craft. We want to be a better company. We want to have a better community.”