Local Farmers and Producers Celebrate CSA Programs Friday

National CSA Day Connects Farmers and Community

BAYFIELD, Wis. – Community-supported agriculture is something many Northlanders take part in.

Friday, February 23 is National CSA Day.

This morning, Lake Superior CSA Manager Evan Flom and farmer Chris Duke visited FOX 21 to talk about the importance of CSAs and this national day.

This day gives farmers and food producers an opportunity to connect the local community with their fresh products.

Bayfield Foods is a food producers’ cooperative in Ashland and Bayfield County.

The Bayfield Foods Cooperative provides the Lake Superior CSA which offers a wide variety of food boxes, including local veggies, grass-fed meats, Bayfield fruits, bakery goods and fresh-cut flowers.

Many boxes come in “mini” or “regular” sizes either weekly, bi-weekly or with a one-time special order.

For more information head to bayfieldfoods.org or call 218-409-6406.