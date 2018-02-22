National Margarita Day at Little Angie’s

National Margarita Day is Celebrated Annually on February 22

DULUTH, Minn. – According to a recent poll out of 1,000 Americans, one in three people say a margarita is their favorite happy hour drink.

This fact seems fitting, especially on National Margarita Day.

The study also finds 67 percent of Americans prefer the classic beverage to be frozen rather than on the rocks.

At Little Angie’s Cantina in Canal Park, bartender Jeff Rosenthal has spent a number of years behind the bar and says mixing these drinks is like a

walk in the park.

“We came up with a number, and after 14 years of working here, I’ve made around 400,000 margaritas in my lifetime,” said Rosenthal.

Little Angie’s has more than 100 types of tequila available.

Come June, the local cantina will serve hundreds of margaritas every single day as the weather heats up.