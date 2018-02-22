Northland Hospitals in Minnesota Medical Errors Report

DULUTH, Minn.- The state of Minnesota says medical errors reported by Minnesota hospitals and surgical centers have been rising slightly the past four years and the number of resulting deaths rose in 2017 to 12 compared to four in 2016.

There were 341 medical errors across the state with 103 serious injuries and Duluth’s St. Luke’s and Essentia Hospitals are included. St. Luke’s hospital had a total of seven medical errors. Of those seven four patients suffered serious injuries from falls and another due to a medication error. An official at St. Lukes tells us the hospital is always working to improve the safety and well being of patients.

“We have to deal with the possibility of human error and its important that we understand its upon us to develop systems processes and procedures to minimize those as close to zero as possible,” St. Luke’s chef medical officer Gary Peterson said.

Meanwhile at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center 12 medical errors were reported in 2018. That included a surgery or other invasive procedure preformed on the wrong patient. Another was “retention of a foreign object in a patient after surgery or other procedure.” None of the events resulted in death at either Duluth hospitals.

Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing had a total of three medical errors in 2017; a serious fall, foreign object in a patient after a surgery or procedure, and a sexual assault of a patient.