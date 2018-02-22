Searing Scallops with New Duluth Restaurant
Cooking Connection: Sound
DULUTH, Minn. – A new restaurant in Duluth is bringing a classy, seafood option to the table for its customers.
Sound opened about a month ago in the old city hall building at 132 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802.
For this week’s Cooking Connection, Executive Chef Patrick Moore made scallops.
For more information call (218) 464-1972 or head to soundduluth.com.
SEARED SCALLOPS
- Heat garlic oil and butter in pan
- Place scallops in pan to sear
- Sear on each side until they are cooked to your liking