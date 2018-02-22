Searing Scallops with New Duluth Restaurant

Cooking Connection: Sound

DULUTH, Minn. – A new restaurant in Duluth is bringing a classy, seafood option to the table for its customers.

Sound opened about a month ago in the old city hall building at 132 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802.

For this week’s Cooking Connection, Executive Chef Patrick Moore made scallops.

For more information call (218) 464-1972 or head to soundduluth.com.

SEARED SCALLOPS