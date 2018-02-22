Searing Scallops with New Duluth Restaurant

Cooking Connection: Sound
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – A new restaurant in Duluth is bringing a classy, seafood option to the table for its customers.

Sound opened about a month ago in the old city hall building at 132 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802.

For this week’s Cooking Connection, Executive Chef Patrick Moore made scallops.

For more information call (218) 464-1972 or head to soundduluth.com.

SEARED SCALLOPS

  • Heat garlic oil and butter in pan
  • Place scallops in pan to sear
  • Sear on each side until they are cooked to your liking

Related Post

Santa Stops By Fitgers In Duluth
Animal Allies Educating Northland Youth
Historical Center Highlights Northland Connection ...
Music Therapy Providing Care to Hospice Patients

You Might Like